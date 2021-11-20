Picolibc 1.7.4 Brings Improved Meson Support, Restructured Math Code

Picolibc as the open-source C library optimized for small embedded systems with limited RAM capacities is out with a new update.
This very lightweight C library as a reminder is the project started by well known X11 developer Keith Packard and began as a hybrid of Newlib and AVR Libc code. This tiny libc implementation can work on ARM, i386, x86_64, RISC-V, PowerPC, and also other architectures like for the Xtensa ESP8266.
With Friday's Picolibc 1.7.4 release the Meson build system support has been improved upon, there are less intermediate static libraries being built during the build process, support for building with the fortify source option enabled, restructuring of the math library code, removing of floating point exception generation code for targets lacking floating point exception support, and various other low-level improvements to this C library.
Downloads and more details on Picolibc 1.7.4 via GitHub.
