Picolibc 1.1 Released With POSIX File I/O Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 15 November 2019 at 07:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Longtime X11 developer Keith Packard has spent a lot of time in recent months while being employed by SiFive working on Picolibc as a new C library for embedded systems.

Picolibc is designed solely for embedded use-cases at this point and was formerly developed by Keith under the name newlib-nano. Picolibc 1.1 is out now as the project's second stable release.

Picolibc 1.1 adds semihosting helper library support for easing the process of running through an emulator/debugger like QEMU, POSIX file I/O support, and other code updates from his newlib project. The POSIX file I/O support will work for systems exposing open/close/read/write support.

Picolibc 1.1 also adds a "hello world" example showing how to build a complete application for RISC-V and ARM with Picolibc.

More details on Picolibc 1.1 via Keith's blog while the code is on GitHub.
