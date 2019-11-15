Longtime X11 developer Keith Packard has spent a lot of time in recent months while being employed by SiFive working on Picolibc as a new C library for embedded systems.
Picolibc is designed solely for embedded use-cases at this point and was formerly developed by Keith under the name newlib-nano. Picolibc 1.1 is out now as the project's second stable release.
Picolibc 1.1 adds semihosting helper library support for easing the process of running through an emulator/debugger like QEMU, POSIX file I/O support, and other code updates from his newlib project. The POSIX file I/O support will work for systems exposing open/close/read/write support.
Picolibc 1.1 also adds a "hello world" example showing how to build a complete application for RISC-V and ARM with Picolibc.
More details on Picolibc 1.1 via Keith's blog while the code is on GitHub.
