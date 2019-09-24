Picolibc 1.0 Released - A New C Library For Embedded Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 September 2019 at 06:11 AM EDT. 13 Comments
Longtime X11 developer Keith Packard -- who these days is focused full-time on RISC-V while working for SiFive -- has released Picolibc 1.0 as a new libc implementation for embedded systems.

Even prior to his SiFive employment, Keith was working on finding lightweight libc implementations that would work for his embedded system use-cases around his model rocket components, etc. Picolibc is the libc implementation for what he was previously developing as "newlib-nano", This new libc library has a replaced stdio implementation, now makes use of the Meson build system, removal on unused code, and other changes.

Embedded system developers looking for a new C library can learn more about Picolibc via Keith's blog while the code is hosted on GitHub.
