PicoXcell Support Finally Slated For Removal From The Linux Kernel

PicoXcell, the ARM SoCs from PicoChip more than a decade ago before being bought out by MindSpeed and then Intel, are set to finally see their Linux support removed this year.
PicoXcell was focused on HSPA (High Speed Packet Access) handling back during the mobile 3G days. But with no new hardware in close to a decade and Intel not working on any Linux kernel support improvements for PicoXcell given its obsolete state with what is supported by the mainline kernel, the Linux support is slated for removal.
Patches sent out in December called for the PicoXcell removal with no real changes in at least the last eight years and no other engagement around the code specifically.
With no signs of life, it's looking like Linux 5.12 could be removing the support. Clearing out the PicoXcell code lightens up the kernel by nearly three thousand lines of code.
