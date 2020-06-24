Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 Released For Open-Source/Linux Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 24 June 2020 at 07:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
Building off Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 M1 from the start of June, the second development "milestone" release is now available for our cross-platform, open-source automated benchmarking software.

The original Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 development release brought enhanced handling around minor test profile version updates when it comes to taking care of any build issues, a rewritten virtual test suite implementation, early tweaks around PHP 8.0 support, AMD Energy Linux driver reading support, and other changes.

With Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 there is now:

- Client reporting from OpenBenchmarking.org the estimated test installation time, similar to the long-used estimated run-time reporting. This is done just for those wondering about how long it should take for a test/benchmark to be installed with now reporting the average install time based upon the community data on OpenBenchmarking.org. There is also now the phoronix-test-suite estimate-install-time sub-command.

- A new search field within the Phoronix Test Suite Results Viewer for isolating result(s) based upon matching the test name / arguments and allowing multiple matches when delimited by commas.

- Improved OpenCL detection logic for trying to not show any OpenCL test options if no OpenCL drivers/accelerators are present.

- A few warning fixes when running the Phoronix Test Suite on the latest Microsoft WSL/WSL2 layer.

- Various other tweaks.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 can be downloaded from GitHub while the official release will be out in July.

- Continued improvements to the web browser selection logic.
