Building off Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 M1 from the start of June, the second development "milestone" release is now available for our cross-platform, open-source automated benchmarking software.The original Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 development release brought enhanced handling around minor test profile version updates when it comes to taking care of any build issues, a rewritten virtual test suite implementation, early tweaks around PHP 8.0 support, AMD Energy Linux driver reading support, and other changes.With Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 there is now:- Client reporting from OpenBenchmarking.org the estimated test installation time, similar to the long-used estimated run-time reporting. This is done just for those wondering about how long it should take for a test/benchmark to be installed with now reporting the average install time based upon the community data on OpenBenchmarking.org. There is also now the phoronix-test-suite estimate-install-time sub-command.- A new search field within the Phoronix Test Suite Results Viewer for isolating result(s) based upon matching the test name / arguments and allowing multiple matches when delimited by commas.- Improved OpenCL detection logic for trying to not show any OpenCL test options if no OpenCL drivers/accelerators are present.- A few warning fixes when running the Phoronix Test Suite on the latest Microsoft WSL/WSL2 layer.- Various other tweaks.Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 can be downloaded from GitHub while the official release will be out in July.- Continued improvements to the web browser selection logic.