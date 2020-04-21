Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Released With Many Benchmark Result Viewer Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 21 April 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.0 is now available as the newest quarterly feature release to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.

Most notable with this Q2'2020 update is Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 having a large number of improvements to its modern benchmark result viewer that was originally introduced in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.


Among the enhancements with v9.6 include:

- The ability to view the system logs from within the result viewer itself for increased transparency.

- Support for showing test descriptions and other meta-data inline within the result viewer and also presenting test profile and test suite information.

- New options for hiding noisy results, hiding results with little change/spread between runs, only showing runs where X is faster than Y,.presenting geometric means on a per-suite/category basis, etc.

- The ability to limit showing of results within large result files to given suites/categories/subsystems.

- Support for showing per-thread/core/clock/RAM graphs within the result viewer as complementary metrics.


- The ability to delete individual results within the result viewer.

- An improved print view / PDF export from the web browser.

- The ability to temporarily "hide" individual results from being displayed when rendering the graphs and tables.

- Support for generating performance-per-dollar metrics within the result viewer rather than needing to use the command-line.


Additionally with Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 are:

- Various BSD improvements.

- A new phoronix-test-suite analyze-run-times [result-file] command for analyzing test run times.

- A new phoronix-test-suite workload-topology [result-file] command for showing the different subsystems being stressed by the tests within a given result file.

- Support for saving phoronix-test-suite stress-run output.

- Various CSV export improvements.

- External dependency updates.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 for Linux / Windows / macOS / Solaris / BSD can be downloaded from GitHub.

If you enjoy the daily Phoronix benchmarking, consider showing your support during COVID-19 due to the impact it's had on the web advertising industry and our resources.
Add A Comment
Related News
Continuing To Improve The Benchmark Result Viewer
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 2 Released For Latest Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 1 Further Enhances The Benchmark Result Viewer
Phoronix Test Suite 9.4.1 Released For Automated, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 M3 Released With More Improvements For Benchmark Result Analysis
Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 2 Released With Result Viewer Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Amassing Improvements For Linux 5.8
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux