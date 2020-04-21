Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.0 is now available as the newest quarterly feature release to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.
Most notable with this Q2'2020 update is Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 having a large number of improvements to its modern benchmark result viewer that was originally introduced in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.
Among the enhancements with v9.6 include:
- The ability to view the system logs from within the result viewer itself for increased transparency.
- Support for showing test descriptions and other meta-data inline within the result viewer and also presenting test profile and test suite information.
- New options for hiding noisy results, hiding results with little change/spread between runs, only showing runs where X is faster than Y,.presenting geometric means on a per-suite/category basis, etc.
- The ability to limit showing of results within large result files to given suites/categories/subsystems.
- Support for showing per-thread/core/clock/RAM graphs within the result viewer as complementary metrics.
- The ability to delete individual results within the result viewer.
- An improved print view / PDF export from the web browser.
- The ability to temporarily "hide" individual results from being displayed when rendering the graphs and tables.
- Support for generating performance-per-dollar metrics within the result viewer rather than needing to use the command-line.
Additionally with Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 are:
- Various BSD improvements.
- A new phoronix-test-suite analyze-run-times [result-file] command for analyzing test run times.
- A new phoronix-test-suite workload-topology [result-file] command for showing the different subsystems being stressed by the tests within a given result file.
- Support for saving phoronix-test-suite stress-run output.
- Various CSV export improvements.
- External dependency updates.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 for Linux / Windows / macOS / Solaris / BSD can be downloaded from GitHub.
