Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.0 is now available as the newest quarterly feature release to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.Most notable with this Q2'2020 update is Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 having a large number of improvements to its modern benchmark result viewer that was originally introduced in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.

Among the enhancements with v9.6 include:- The ability to view the system logs from within the result viewer itself for increased transparency.- Support for showing test descriptions and other meta-data inline within the result viewer and also presenting test profile and test suite information.- New options for hiding noisy results, hiding results with little change/spread between runs, only showing runs where X is faster than Y,.presenting geometric means on a per-suite/category basis, etc.- The ability to limit showing of results within large result files to given suites/categories/subsystems.- Support for showing per-thread/core/clock/RAM graphs within the result viewer as complementary metrics.

- The ability to delete individual results within the result viewer.- An improved print view / PDF export from the web browser.- The ability to temporarily "hide" individual results from being displayed when rendering the graphs and tables.- Support for generating performance-per-dollar metrics within the result viewer rather than needing to use the command-line.