Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 2 Released For Latest Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 5 April 2020 at 04:43 PM EDT. 2 Comments
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The second development release of the Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 cross-platform benchmarking software is now available for evaluation and testing.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 2 builds off the earlier work so far this development cycle on continuing to improve the PTS9-modern result viewer/portal for viewing local benchmark results.

With Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 2 result viewer are a variety of subtle improvements compared to the earlier development release plus there is also now the ability to view test suites and test profile information from the result viewer itself, similar to functionality long available from Phoromatic and OpenBenchmarking.org or the past GUI efforts for the Phoronix Test Suite client.


This weekend's development update also has documentation updates, various external dependency updates, message of the day support within the update checker mechanism, and other minor changes.

The new Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 development release can be downloaded from GitHub ahead of the stable release in the coming weeks.
