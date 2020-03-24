Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 1 Further Enhances The Benchmark Result Viewer
It has been just under one month since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 while available this morning is the first development snapshot/milestone on the road to next quarter's Phoronix Test Suite 9.6-Nittedal feature release.

Building upon the theme of the Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 release with many enhancements to the PTS9 result viewer, Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 continues to further enhance the result viewer and making it more useful with UI-driven features similar to OpenBenchmarking.org, Phoromatic, and other functionality that previously only was exposed via command-line interface sub-commands.

Some of the result viewer improvements for Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 1 include:

- The ability to temporary hide individual result runs from the result viewer when rendering graphs and tables.

- Generating performance-per-dollar metrics easily within the result viewer itself rather than having to use the CLI commands.

- Support for displaying the system logs within the result viewer itself.

- Support for showing test descriptions and other test profile meta-data in-line next to the result graphs.

- New result viewer options to hide graphs that have noisy results, an option to hide results with little change/spread, only showing results where X run is faster than Y, and similar functionality.

- Support for deleting runs within the result viewer.

- Improving the print view of the result viewer.


Many more options are being flipped on within the local Phoronix Test Suite results viewer.


Aside from the result viewer enhancements, Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 1 also has continued BSD support improvements. Additionally, there is a new phoronix-test-suite analyze-run-times sub-command to provide more detailed information about how long a test within a result file took to run and other metrics for better analyzing test options within time constraints.

Expect more result viewer improvements and other enhancements for Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.0, which should be seeing its stable release in May.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

