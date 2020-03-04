Phoronix Test Suite 9.4.1 Released For Automated, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Following last week's release of the big Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 update that brought result viewer enhancements, continued Windows improvements, and a lot of other new functionality, Phoronix Test Suite 9.4.1 is out as the first and likely only point release of the 9.4 series.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.4.1 is now shipping with just a handful of minor fixes and updates following last week's 9.4-Vestby release. There is an updated OpenBenchmarking.org cache for those running offline or in strictly isolated setups, some external dependency package updates for Arch-based distributions, better detection to avoid trying to run strictly CUDA / OptiX tests on non-NVIDIA systems, a warning that the Phoromatic Server on Windows is not officially supported (but the Phoromatic client and PTS client are), a warning fix for running against PHP 8 development code, better result viewer shutdown handling, and other minor tweaks and fixes.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.4.1 is available from GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com. See the 9.4 release announcement to learn more about all of the feature updates in this quarterly cycle.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 is the next feature release that is in development for debut in the second quarter.
