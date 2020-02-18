The third and likely last test release of Phoronix Test Suite 9.4-Vestby is now available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs.Earlier in the Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 cycle there was improved error reporting on cases of unmet dependencies/libraries, new drive temperature reporting support with Linux 5.6+ kernels, and a number of result viewer enhancements. The result viewer work includes the ability to individually annotate individual benchmark result graphs with your own commentary, support for deleting individual benchmark results from within the result viewer, editing of result file meta-data from the modern result viewer, and other enhancements.With today's Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 3 release the theme of result viewer enhancements continued along with other improvements to benefit the result analysis workflow.

The Phoronix Test Suite since the start has supported archiving of test installation and run logs besides the actual benchmark results, but really hasn't been well integrated for exposing those logs for those that want to manually analyze them. With Phoronix Test Suite 9.4, the raw test logs and raw test installation logs can now be conveniently analyzed on a per-test basis within the Phoronix Test Suite result viewer.This modern result viewer that has been around since Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 is also now supported on Microsoft Windows with PTS 9.4. Eventually the old antiquated result viewer will be dropped entirely but for now is still around on all platforms as a fall-back.

A number of improvements to the PDF generator were made for PTS 9.4 M3, including bookmarks for more conveniently going through large result files.

When exporting large result files to PDF via the Phoronix Test Suite, now at the beginning is even an "automated executive summary" that provides a textual overview of all the result data ranging from the positioning of results based on the geometric mean to the benchmark results with the greatest spread worth looking at.

Another addition to help with result analysis is when exporting to PDF, on top of all the individual benchmark result graphs, at the end are now geometric means in relation to tests belonging to different suites in that result file. So if running many different benchmark results are the likes of showing the geometric mean specifically for areas like C/C++ workloads, file compression, chess, scripting languages, Java, and other areas in relation to test suites. Very convenient for analysis especially if running dozens or even hundreds of different test profiles to get the geometric mean broken down into logical areas based upon test suites.New sub-commands are phoronix-test-suite remove-result-from-result-file and phoronix-test-suite intersect. The Phoronix Test Suite intersect command in particular is quite powerful. The intersect sub-command allows passing two or more test suites or result files and will show all tests that are present in each of those suites / result files. This can be used for seeing what tests are supported across multiple platforms or for more powerful queries like say phoronix-test-suite benchmark pts/linux pts/windows pts/java for seeing all tests that are on Linux and Windows while belonging to the Java test suite. Very easy and allows more quickly narrowing down tests than using the phoronix-test-suite search command or browsing OpenBenchmarking.org.