Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 13 January 2020 at 08:30 AM EST. 3 Comments
The first development release of Phoronix Test Suite 9.4-Vestby is now available for evaluation.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.4-Vestby is the Q1'2020 feature update due out in about one month's time. With today's Milestone 1 release is the first batch of improvements arriving while more work should be landing over the next few weeks.

With Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 1 are a variety of low-level improvements, external dependency updates, various new helper string options for test profiles, pass/fail graph formatting improvements, Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements, support for the forthcoming Linux "drivetemp" ATA temperature driver as another fallback in monitoring drive temperatures, and other refinements and fixes.


One convenient helper added with PTS 9.4 M1 is when a test fails to install over a missing header or library on the system. Rather than just showing the missing header/library, that file is now being sent back into the reverse dependency handler on supported distributions in order to query what the likely name is of that missing dependency for the OS. See example above. That will continue to help those running into build problems for different tests where all dependencies might not be covered in some niche cases outside of the conventional Phoronix Test Suite external dependencies handling support.

Coming up for Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 2 are more result viewer enhancements planned, building off the new dynamic result viewer introduced in PTS9.

Download the latest Phoronix Test Suite for cross-platform, open-source benchmarking via GitHub.
