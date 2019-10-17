It's been just one month since the big Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 release with a new result viewer, graphing improvements, and other result viewing enhancements and lower-level improvements. With Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 as the Q4'2019 release will be more evolutionary improvements.
In the Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 Milestone 1 release are a number of external dependency updates and new possible dependencies in supporting newer test profiles. In particular, there are a number of Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS updates.
Also on the macOS launcher side is a launcher fix that is the principal motivator in getting this 9.2 M1 release out early. Due to a change in PTS 9.0.1, launching the Phoronix Test Suite on macOS could result in a possible crash and that has now been resolved.
Off to the races.... #Windows10 vs. #Linux vs. #macOSCatalina benchmarks pic.twitter.com/S0N9eV26sC— Phoronix (@phoronix) October 16, 2019
Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 Milestone 1 is running great on Apple's macOS 10.15 Catalina and there will be some macOS vs. Windows vs. Linux benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.com.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 Milestone 1 is available for testing from GitHub. Contact us for your commercial support needs and custom engineering around this open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software.