Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 3 December 2019 at 10:30 AM EST. 2 Comments
Phoronix Test Suite 9.2-Hurdal is available today as the newest quarterly feature release to the Phoronix Test Suite for automated, cross-platform and open-source benchmarking.

Among the changes for this Q4'2019 update to the Phoronix Test Suite include:

- Updates to macOS benchmarking support and the latest changes for macOS Catalina.

- Various graphing enhancements.

- The Phoromatic Server has updated result viewer code that is now inline with the dynamic result viewer added to Phoronix Test Suite 9.0. This now makes use of shared code for both implementations.

- A new FORCE_MIN_DURATION_PER_TEST environment variable if desiring a given minimum amount of time to spend running each benchmark.

- CPU microcode version data is now recorded within the result file XML.

- Expanded NVMe SSD drive temperature reporting on Linux 5.5+ to use the new HWMON reporting capabilities as an alternative to the various other drive temperature reporting code-paths within the Phoronix Test Suite.

- Various external dependency updates and other refinements.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 is available from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub.
