Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.1 Available Along With Several New/Updated Test Profiles
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 1 October 2019 at 06:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
As a minor update following last month's Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 release, version 9.0.1 is now available and also for all PTS users are a number of new/updated test profiles via OpenBenchmarking.org.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.1 is a small update over last month's 9.0 release, including:

- A fix for RHEL/CentOS 7 users in uploading results to OpenBenchmarking.org. A regression in 9.0.0 could yield a potential crash if trying to upload results to OpenBenchmarking.org from RHEL7 with its default PHP5 packages.

- A new cpu.peak-freq sensor in Phodevi if wanting to plot only the peak CPU core frequency achieved at any given moment, as opposed to the other sensors for plotting all CPU core frequencies. This is useful if for example wanting to see just the highest turbo/boost frequency achieved throughout testing and similar use-cases rather than being overloaded with all core frequency data.

- Various tweaks and enhancements to the in-line "OpenBenchmarking.org dynamic comparison" feature and its terminal box plot displays.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 is under development as the next feature release due out in Q4.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.1 is available from GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.

Over in the test profile space, recent updates on OpenBenchmarking.org include OSPray (ospray), LuxCoreRender (luxcorerender), LuxCoreRender OpenCL (luxcorerender-cl), Intel Open Image Denoise (oind), Embree (embree), Memtier_benchmark (memtier-benchmark), and many updates.
