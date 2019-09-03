The third and likely final development milestone release ahead of this month's Phoronix Test Suite 9.0-Asker release is now available for cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 3 most notably brings improvements for running the Phoronix Test Suite in an offline environment particularly when there is no OpenBenchmarking.org test/suite data present. Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 is now shipping a static cache of all the tests/suites as of release time to help offline users. Those running with Internet connectivity will continue to query OpenBenchmarking.org for new/updated profiles. This should help those that initially run Phoronix Test Suite in an offline environment.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 also brings improvements for being able to explicitly disable uploading of test results to OpenBenchmarking.org. Test results are only ever uploaded to the public OpenBenchmarking.org when set to do so, but for avoiding accidental uploads or potential leaks of new hardware products, this uploading support can be cleanly removed from the Phoronix Test Suite without having to patch it out. By removing a file from the Phoronix Test Suite package, it's possible to strip out the upload result support entirely. There is also a new user configuration toggle for also being able to disable any of the prompts around result uploading.
More details on the offline improvements and ability to strip out result uploading support can be found via this new section in the documentation.
This builds off earlier work in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 like a brand new result viewer and other enhancements.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 is expected to be officially released in the next two weeks. Those wishing to test out this new version can do so via GitHub.
