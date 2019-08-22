Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 2 Released, OpenBenchmarking.org Serves 42 Millionth Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 22 August 2019 at 06:29 AM EDT.
The second development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 9.0-Asker is now available for testing.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 2 continued evolving the brand new result viewer being introduced with PTS 9.0 and various new graphing visualizations. Various fixes and other improvements have landed into this new release. Screenshots and more details on the new result viewing experience soon.

The Phodevi cpu.power sensor meanwhile now has support for reading AMD CPU package power consumptions via the out-of-tree Zenpower driver on Linux.

And there have been various other fixes and improvements that made it into this release. Several more features are still going to land prior to the official Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 release in September.

This week we are also celebrating the Phoronix Test Suite's OpenBenchmarking.org having served more than 42 million test profile / test suite downloads to PTS users.

This new Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 development release can be tested on Windows / Linux / BSD / macOS / Solaris via GitHub.
