Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 Milestone 1 Delivers New Result Viewer, Other Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 25 July 2019 at 07:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Two months have already passed since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 while today marks the first development snapshot/milestone of the next quarterly feature update, Phoronix Test Suite 9.0-Asker.

Some of the changes already implemented for this next big feature release to our cross-platform open-source benchmarking software includes:

- A brand new local result viewer! The result viewer for showing benchmark results on the local system has long been in need of an overhaul and for Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 the initial replacement is there. This new result viewer offers nearly the same set of result viewing/analysis features as is available when running a local Phoromatic server or when viewing data on OpenBenchmarking.org. The support should already be in good standing while can still fall-back to the old viewer should there be problems launching the new viewer service or preferring for the old XSL/JavaScript-based viewer.

- A number of PDF report generation improvements.

- Various statistical improvements.

- A new phoronix-test-suite result-file-confidence sub-command to show various statistics about the runs within a benchmark result file.

- A new phoronix-test-suite compare-results-two-way sub-command for more closely looking at data between two different sets of results within a result file.

- Various graphing improvements with pts_Graph.

- Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) has Arm CPU model detection improvements, support for some alternative IPMI power sensors, faster CPU usage reading on large core count systems, and other enhancements.

Those wanting to try out this latest development release can do so via GitHub. Stay tuned for more information on Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 as its release approaches later this quarter.
