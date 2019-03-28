Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 2 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 28 March 2019 at 12:09 AM EDT.
The second development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now available for your Linux / Windows / macOS / BSD benchmarking needs.

Following the big Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 milestone 1 release from two weeks back that was also timed with new test profiles, Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 2 offers up some additional changes for this next feature release due out in Q2-2019.

Among the changes in Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 M2 are:

- Tightening up of the dynamic run count threshold from 3.5% to 3.0%. This is the standard deviation threshold as a percent for when the Phoronix Test Suite decides to carry out additional runs for statistical accuracy. Along similar lines there is also now FORCE_MIN_TIMES_TO_RUN_CUTOFF and FORCE_TIMES_TO_RUN_MULTIPLE environment variables to also enhance the statistical significance of benchmark results; see the included PTS documentation for details on those commands.

- Related to the above work is also now a phoronix-test-suite strict-benchmark option that applies various settings for even further increasing the statistical accuracy of benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.

- Various CPU and GPU thermal monitoring improvements for NVIDIA Jetson/Tegra hardware based upon our testing with the Jetson Nano.

- Various other improvements.

More details and downloads via GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
