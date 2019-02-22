Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.1 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.1 is now available as a minor update over Phoronix Test Suite 8.6-Spydeberg that shipped at the start of February.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.1 has just a few minor updates over 8.6.0, including some *BSD external dependency updates and minor tweaks to the OpenBenchmarking.org percentile-based auto comparison feature introduced with the 8.6 release for showing how your system compares to all the others with public benchmark results.


Another visible change besides those inline box plot tweaks are the Phoronix Test Suite no longer caching the terminal width (except on Windows PowerShell) in order to be more responsive with the inline graphs to make use of all available terminal real estate.


See the Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 release announcement for the other features and changes of the 8.6-Spydeberg series as the Q1'2019 release stream to PTS for open-source benchmarking on Linux, BSD, Solaris, macOS, and Windows systems.


Download the Phoronix Test Suite from GitHub or Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
