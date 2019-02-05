Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.0 is now available as our latest quarterly feature release to this open-source, fully-automated Windows / Linux / BSD / macOS benchmarking software.For those running your tests directly from the command-line, Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 brings support for rendering simplified box plots within the terminal (see that article for additional screenshots) when it comes to either frame-time data or the various real-time sensor outputs, rather than needing to wait to view that data in a web browser.

Also notable for end-users and building on that terminal-based box plot rendering is now the ability to more easily see how your system's performance compares to the massive OpenBenchmarking.org data-set of public benchmark results. For the test profile version/configuration matches, the breakdown of results distribution is showed within the terminal now as well as showing how various other popular components with enough data behind them evaluate on a percentile basis compared to your own result for that particular test run... Try it out is the easiest way to fully understand this feature.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 also features other OpenBenchmarking.org comparison improvements, post-run statistics are now shown by default after running a result file for seeing wins/losses, geometric/harmonic averages, and other data. Those post-run statistics are also exposed for saved result files via the phoronix-test-suite result-file-stats sub-command.

Rounding out this quarterly feature update are also improvements to Phodevi around some minor tweaks for Microsoft Windows Server 2019, various BSD updates, and other hardware/software detection improvements.