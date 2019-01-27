The third development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.6-Spydeberg is now available for testing across Linux, BSD, Windows, Solaris, and macOS systems. This latest milestone has more benchmark analytics exposed via the command-line interface, a few BSD and Windows enhancements, and other improvements.
Earlier in the Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 development cycle there were new post-run analytics showed via the CLI to further enhance the benchmarking experience before getting the results on OpenBenchmarking.org or any Phoromatic server. There was also the ability to view box plot data now from the CLI and other enhancements. With Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 Milestone 3 there is more analytic features.
Most visible to 8.6 M3 is what I wrote about a few days ago for showing the percentile classification of your system's performance against all other OpenBenchmarking.org users for a particular test. That work is now in place with this new release and works with all test profiles where there is sufficient data available via OpenBenchmarking.org for accurate processing.
So from the CLI you immediately have another perspective to analyze the system's performance, especially if you are unfamiliar with that test profile so do not know if a particular score may be good or bad, complementing the existing OpenBenchmarking.org dynamic comparison feature too.
Building off of that, at the end of the benchmarking process as part of the post-run statistics it also provides a summary for those tests on how that particular run is classified on a percentile basis against the massive OpenBenchmarking.org data-set, so you can easily see how good or bad the system performed. This summary is shown when you are not saving the test results or just having one (the current) run within the result file, since obviously this summary is less useful if you are already having multiple benchmark runs locally and likely working on your own comparison of sorts.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 Milestone 3 also has better NVMe drive model detection reporting in Phodevi for the BSD operating systems (particularly FreeBSD and TrueOS at least), more accurate time estimates from phoronix-test-suite estimate-run-time, and other enhancements.
The new analytic features, of course, work on Microsoft Windows (Windows 10 / Windows Server) along with the other supported operating systems by the Phoronix Test Suite. This release also has corrected handling for running benchmarks and Phoronix Test Suite data hosted from a directory where there are spaces in the Windows file path.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.0 will officially be out in about two weeks as the latest quarterly feature release for our open-source automated benchmarking software. The current development release can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment