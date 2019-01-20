Two weeks since the initial Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 development release, the second milestone release is now available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmarking evaluation.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 Milestone 1 brought the ability to show inline box plot graphs from within the terminal, various post-run statistics added, a few new sub-commands, and other alterations.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 Milestone 2 was tagged this weekend and it adds the phoronix-test-suite result-file-stats sub-command to provide more statistics on saved benchmark results, geometric/harmonic mean data is now showed at the end of benchmarking runs within the terminal when relevant, various Microsoft Windows platform updates, some PHP 7.3+ warning fixes, OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 dependency handling, and enhanced Windows Subsystem for Linux reporting. There are also some smaller tweaks and improvements.
Some other exciting work should be landing for Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 in the days ahead; stay tuned for some juicy additions to PTS and OpenBenchmarking.org. In the mean time you can try out the current development release from GitHub. For details on commercial support and other services, contact Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.0 will be officially released in February.
