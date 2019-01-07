Phoronix Test Suite 8.6-Spydeberg Milestone 1 is now available as the first development snapshot towards this next open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software release due out later in Q1.There are a fair number of Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 M1 changes as we kick off the new year. New work so far this cycle includes:- Some minor updates/tweaks for Microsoft Windows Server 2019 with now considering that an officially supported platform.- A new phoronix-test-suite compare-results-to-baseline sub-command for comparing two result files with treating the first argument as the performance baseline and providing various statistics off that.- A new phoronix-test-suite recently-added-tests sub-command to show new test profiles on OpenBenchmarking.org, making it easier to see just recently introduced tests as opposed to phoronix-test-suite openbenchmarking-changes that has long been available but is a mix of new and updated tests.- A new ShowPostRunStatistics user configuration (enabled by default) with now at the end of saved benchmark runs to provide various statistics based upon the benchmark result data.- The inline result displays for the terminal output now supports displaying box plot graphs for line graph data. Previously such data from sensor outputs, frame time benchmark results, and other data would only show minimum/average/maximum data, but now it's also presented as box plots in the terminal to complement the other text-based result graphs.

- Phodevi picked up better support for detecting multiple network adapters of the same type. Phodevi also now supports parsing the LXQt desktop version as opposed to just reporting LXQt.This first development snapshot of Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 is available from GitHub