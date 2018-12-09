Phoronix Test Suite 8.4.1 Released For Better BSD Support, RHEL7 Bug Workaround
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4.1 is now available as a minor but important update to last month's Phoronix Test Suite 8.4-Skiptvet release.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 brought improved IBM POWER9 support, improvements to the text/CLI-based graphs, various hardware/software detection improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. With Phoronix Test Suite 8.4.1 there are the following changes added onto this stable version:

- A workaround for RHEL7 having an issue with its PHP cURL packages that cause PHP to yield a segmentation fault... The latest RHEL7 packages for PHP have an internal issue with cURL that will yield a segmentation fault when using cURL. To avoid that issue and since the cURL code-path isn't critical to the Phoronix Test Suite, v8.4.1 will not use its cURL code-path on any operating system with " 7" in its string (to also handle Scientific Linux, CentOS, and other RHEL7 downstreams that have this issue). Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon on the EL7 side but for now it's fine disabling the cURL support as this extension was optional to the Phoronix Test Suite and can happily fallback to its other network download code.

- Various FreeBSD support updates for better BSD benchmarking as well as a few improvements around the DragonFlyBSD 5.4 support.

- A variety of Phodevi improvements around the AMDGPU DRM driver for supporting some of this Radeon driver's newer interfaces, including supporting more hardware sensors on recent releases of the kernel/DRM.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.4.1 is available for download from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 is the next major feature release due out by the end of Q1'2019. Contact us for commercial support inquiries and custom engineering services.
