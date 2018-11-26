Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 is now available as the latest quarterly feature update to our cross-platform, open-source and fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux, macOS, Windows, Solaris, and BSD operating systems.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 adds in several features and improvements over the Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 release from September. Some of these enhancements include:
- A variety of IBM POWER9 hardware/software reporting detection improvements and other POWER9 benchmarking enhancements, thanks to Raptor Computing Systems with providing a Talos II Secure Workstation locally for being able to make these POWER9 benchmarking improvements as well as delivering more POWER benchmarks on Phoronix.com.
- Improvements to the text-based/CLI benchmark graphs with now supporting color branding and other minor usability enhancements to these inline results.
- Other software/hardware detection improvements within "Phodevi" for detecting newer Vulkan drivers, CPU cache size detection improvements, and more.
- A RemoveInstallDirectoryOnReinstall toggle for test profiles should the test profile installation script be configured in such a way that wiping out the entire test directory is not preferred, such as for tests that are quite lengthy at installing and the install script will gracefully handle re-installs. Exposed to test profiles is also now a NUM_CPU_PHYSICAL_CORES variable to complement the overall total logical core / thread count variables.
- Support for passing program environment variables as arguments to phoronix-test-suite to have them applied solely for that process.
- A number of new/updated external dependencies.
- Minor graphing fixes/enhancements.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 is available from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. Contact us regarding commercial support services and custom engineering for this leading open-source automated benchmarking software.
