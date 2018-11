The third and possibly final development release of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.4-Skiptvet is now available for testing of our open-source, cross-platform testing and benchmarking framework.Among the highlights for this third milestone release, two weeks after 8.4.0 M2, include:- Support for the branded colors in the terminal/CLI text graphs - External dependency updates.- Exporting a new NUM_CPU_PHYSICAL_CORES environment variable for tests that may want to utilize physical core information in a unified manner rather than the overall thread / virtual CPU counts in determining thread/core information for tests.- Various support tweaks/additions around IBM POWER9 support thanks to having the Talos II system locally. This includes improved CPU cache size detection/reporting on POWER9, better physical core detection for architectures like POWER9, and other helper improvements around benchmarking on POWER.- Other fixes and tweaks.Currently I am planning for the official Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 release in the next week or two as this latest quarterly feature update. Download via GitHub or Phoronix-Test-Suite.com