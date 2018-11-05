Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 Milestone 2 Now Available For Open-Source Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 5 November 2018 at 07:43 AM EST. Add A Comment
The second development release of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.4-Skiptvet is now available for driving open-source benchmarking on Linux, macOS, Windows, Solaris, and BSD systems.

The Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 Milestone 2 test release is a minor update over last month's first milestone. This new milestone offers a new phoronix-test-suite dry-run command, supports passing environment variables as arguments to phoronix-test-suite itself that will then be applied to the process' environment, result parser additions for parsing frame timing data for more test profiles (games), a Vulkan version reporting update/fix in Phodevi, and other minor updates.

The phoronix-test-suite dry-run command is for seeding the PTS benchmark functionality with some tuned defaults when executing for evaluation/testing purposes of new test workloads without saving the results.

The Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 stable release is currently anticipated for late November or early December as the latest timed quarterly feature release.

The latest Phoronix Test Suite stable and development releases are available from GitHub. On Phoronix-Test-Suite.com you can contact us for commercial support, custom engineering services, and more.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

