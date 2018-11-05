The second development release of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.4-Skiptvet is now available for driving open-source benchmarking on Linux, macOS, Windows, Solaris, and BSD systems.
The Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 Milestone 2 test release is a minor update over last month's first milestone. This new milestone offers a new phoronix-test-suite dry-run command, supports passing environment variables as arguments to phoronix-test-suite itself that will then be applied to the process' environment, result parser additions for parsing frame timing data for more test profiles (games), a Vulkan version reporting update/fix in Phodevi, and other minor updates.
The phoronix-test-suite dry-run command is for seeding the PTS benchmark functionality with some tuned defaults when executing for evaluation/testing purposes of new test workloads without saving the results.
The Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 stable release is currently anticipated for late November or early December as the latest timed quarterly feature release.
The latest Phoronix Test Suite stable and development releases are available from GitHub. On Phoronix-Test-Suite.com you can contact us for commercial support, custom engineering services, and more.
