The first development milestone release of the Phoronix Test Suite 8.4-Skiptvet series is now available for evaluation.
So far the Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 cycle has been on the softer side, but there have been a number of low-level improvements. One of the largest changes was dropping support for the long deprecated ATI/AMD fglrx (Catalyst) driver stack. There were 500+ lines of code just for tapping into driver-specific fglrx/Catalyst data for GPU frequency reporting, MSAA details, GPU temperature, and other data that doesn't offer standard APIs on the Linux desktop. All of that driver-specific code for the several years dead AMD Linux driver stack has been removed as users should more than likely be using the open-source AMD driver or the alternative hybrid AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software stacks. Of course, if you still use the Phoronix Test Suite on that vintage driver, it will still work and just not report the various driver-specific data not available via common interfaces.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 Milestone 1 also has improved GPU vRAM reporting, Node.js and NPM as supported PTS external dependencies as there are several Node tests now available via OpenBenchmarking.org, and various other improvements.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 M1 is available from GitHub. Other information on our multi-platform, open-source benchmarking suite and the commercial support / custom engineering services offerings can be found via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
