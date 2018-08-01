The Final Development Release Of Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 7 September 2018 at 11:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The last planned development release ahead of the official Phoronix Test Suite 8.2.0 "Rakkestad" quarterly feature release is now available for testing with our open-source benchmarking framework for Linux, macOS, BSD, and Windows operating systems.

The Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 cycle has remained quite busy with new feature work and low-level improvements. This also includes the recent Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 3 release that went unannounced.

Some of the changes in Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 4 include a number of ARM hardware detection improvements within the Phodevi "Phoronix Device Interface" layer, system power consumption reporting support in Phodevi via the Intel RAPL Linux driver, auto-comparison improvements, new reinstall / re-install sub-commands to avoid confusion with the existing force-install option and the PTS auto-re-install behavior, and various other fixes and improvements.

In the Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 3 release at the end of August was some logic updates for adjusting the dynamic run count behavior, showing deprecated tests in the list-all-tests sub-command, a new DropNoisyResults option for the user configuration file if not wanting to save results that have too high of deviation between runs, support for a few new environment variables, and a new list-cached-tests sub-command for showing tests where all necessary test download files are already available locally.

These changes are on top of the earlier 8.2 work making up this Q3'2018 update to our open-source, automated benchmarking framework.

This latest development release is available on GitHub. Learn more or contact us about commercial support and other services via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.2.0 should be released next week as there are just some small last minute commits planned unless any new bugs are discovered.
