The second development snapshot of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.2-Rakkestad to benchmark to your heart's delight on Linux, macOS, Windows, Solaris, and BSD platforms from embedded/SBC systems to cloud and servers.
Changes in this latest development release as we approach the Phoronix Test Suite 8.2.0 stable release in the next few weeks includes:
- When running phoronix-test-suite list-tests with no Internet access, only test profiles that will be displayed where the meta-data and any needed test files are cached or accessible on the LAN by the system under test... Basically no longer showing tests that likely can't be installed given the current Internet state/configuration. The behavior can be overrode by instead using phoronix-test-suite list-all-tests.
- A rework of phoronix-test-suite list-recommended-tests to use more of the information locally cached and handling that "recommendation" logic locally rather than having to query OpenBenchmarking.org.
- The invalid command helper will now also display recommended tests when the user doesn't supply any tests or incorrectly enters passed arguments, similar to "recent test results", "recent OpenBenchmarking.org uploads", and other helpers displayed.
- The Phoronix Test Suite stress-run functionality can now be triggered from phoronix-test-suite interactive mode.
- Dynamic in-line comparisons to the text graphs when no Internet connection is available.
- Reporting of mitigation state for Level 1 Terminal Fault / "Foreshadow" vulnerabilities on Linux systems.
- Various text and SVG graphing improvements.
- Support when using PHP 7.3+ to utilize the new net_get_interfaces() interface as a new cross-platform manner for obtaining various local network device information. Our existing and long-standing platform-specific code-paths remain for PHP 7.2 and older remain or where this new interface is not able to report the needed network information.
- Notifying the user if the location where the test installation path is set happens to be mounted on a file-system with the "noexec" option.
- Various other minor improvements.
The new release is available for testing from GitHub. Contact us at Phoronix-Test-Suite.com for commercial support, custom engineering, and other services.
