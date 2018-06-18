Just a heads up that Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 is slated for release next week if there are any last minute bug reports or requests.
Earlier this month was the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release that brought many significant changes among them was completely rewritten Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016 support, significant BSD support improvements, easier test profile creation, various Phoromatic improvements, a backup module, and much more.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 is being prepared for release next Tuesday, 26 June, as the first and only planned point release to the 8.0 series. Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 will then commence development as the next quarterly feature release due out around late August or September.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 so far just contains a few feature additions / minor enhancements and bug fixes. That work includes:
- A few Windows support improvements/tweaks building off the many changes in 8.0.
- Various minor fixes and tweaks to the Phoromatic server component.
- And the most significant changes in Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 are the Wine improvements and new Wine benchmarking module.
- Other minor alterations.
Phoronix Test Suite Git can be fetched from GitHub or for bug/issue reporting or any other requests. Commercial support and other services are available by contacting us.
