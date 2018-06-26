Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 Released With Windows Benchmarking & Phoromatic Improvements
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 is now available as the first and only planned point release to Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark.

Earlier this month Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 was released as the biggest release ever for our open-source benchmarking software. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 brought rewritten and much improved Microsoft Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016 support, significant BSD / FreeBSD support enhancements, multiple Phoromatic Server enhancements, and a range of other additions including easier test profile creation.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 is out with just some minor additions to round out this quarter's feature release. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 contains a few more tweaks/improvements to the Windows support, a few Phoromatic improvements, a handful of fixes, and the most notable to v8.0.1 are the Wine benchmarking improvements.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. Contact us for your commercial support and custom engineering needs around the Phoronix Test Suite and Phoromatic.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.2-Rakkestad is the next feature release planned for debut by the end of Q3.
