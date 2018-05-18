The fifth and final development/test release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is now available ahead of its official release planned for next week to further advance open-source Linux / macOS / BSD / Windows automated benchmarking.
Over the past two weeks since the previous milestone release, Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 has received more improvements to Phoromatic with a variety of small but useful changes, there is now Linux support for Spectre Variant 4 "Speculation Store Bypass" reporting when present, and a variety of other minor tweaks/fixes.
This release also contains initial external dependency handling support for Termux, the Android terminal emulator. An independent user is currently working on some basic bits of Phoronix Test Suite on Android for those interested -- it's quite exciting to see as I haven't played around with any PTS Android port in a number of years. No official support for Phoronix Test Suite on Android is planned at this time unless warranted by enterprise demand for such functionality.
The Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 5 release is available from GitHub. From there you can also engage in community support, pull requests, etc. Contact us for your enterprise support needs and custom engineering engagements.
See the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 feature overview to learn more about the changes coming in this big update, including rewritten Windows support as the most significant change.
