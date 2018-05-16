The fourth development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is now available for evaluation ahead of the official stable release in the next few weeks.
Most notable to Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 4 is the new test profile creation functionality for both Phoromatic and via the command-line with phoronix-test-suite create-test-profile. These test profile creator helpers will still be refined a bit prior to the 8.0 stable debut.
On the Phoromatic side this release also has an "email all users" option from the root administration area and significantly improved search functionality via the test results page. The results searching on Phoromatic now allows boolean expressions, date ranges, more precise hardware/software searching, and more. At the same time, various improvements were also made to the local client phoronix-test-suite search sub-command.
On the Phodevi side, there should be better hardware detection around RISC-V and the SiFive HiFive development board.
There were also a few Phoronix Test Suite tweaks in making data opt-ins clear for being cautious around the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).
There are also some small bug fixes and other minor code improvements. Also included in this release are some documentation improvements, including better documentation on making test profiles.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M4 can be downloaded from GitHub.
