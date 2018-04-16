Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 Released With BSD Improvements, Test Inspector & More
16 April 2018
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 3 is now available for evaluation as the latest step towards the official 8.0-Aremark release due out later this quarter.

Some of the highlights of the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 development over the past three weeks since M2 include:

- The refined Windows Server 2016 / Windows 10 x64 support should be all squared away for this big Windows rewrite for PTS 8.0. There are no major bugs known against PTS on Windows at the moment, just minor tweaking to continue.

- The FreeBSD/TrueOS support received a number of improvements in Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 thanks to collaboration with iX Systems. There are more test profiles that should now be working on the BSDs, hardware/software detection improvements, the compiler mask functionality now works on BSDs, and other improvements.

- While the Phoromatic Server / Phoronix Test Suite clients have supported Avahi for zero-conf networking discovery on local networks, for systems without Avahi support, there is now basic support for discovery via a private relay through OpenBenchmarking.org when the AdvertiseServiceOpenBenchmarkRelay option is enabled in the user configuration file.

- Within the user configuration file is also now a ColoredConsole option for those wanting to explicitly toggle the CLI colored text support.

- A new phoronix-test-suite inspect-test-profile sub-command for close inspection and documentation of a test profile's XML metadata. More improvements for inspection and test profile creation are still coming for Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.

- Test run times are now stored by default within the result file's JSON element.

- A tweak to the Phoromatic clients to ensure CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS defined by the Phoromatic Server get passed to the client in time for testing.

- A Phoronix Test Suite backup module accessible via phoronix-test-suite backup.create and phoronix-test-suite backup.restore for backing up Phoronix Test Suite / Phoromatic data while obeying all of the Phoronix Test Suite's data paths, working cross-platform, etc. This works for much easier backup and restoration of the Phoronix Test Suite as well as Phoromatic client/server configurations.

- Various other minor improvements.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 is available for download from GitHub.
