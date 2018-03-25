Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M2 Released With Continued Windows Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 25 March 2018 at 07:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The second development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark is now available for your open-source benchmarking needs on Linux, macOS, BSD, Solaris, and Windows. As you've likely heard already, one of the big focuses this development cycle is on Windows support improvements with completely rewritten handling for that OS.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is being made production-ready for benchmarking on Windows and with 8.0 M2, the Windows support should largely be squared away. I am not aware of any major bugs outstanding currently for PTS 8.0 M2 on Windows 10 x64 or Windows Server 2016. There will though continue to be various pieces tidied up as well as continuing to make more test profiles compatible with Windows. The currently available PTS Windows test profiles was recently outlined here.

Just over two weeks after 8.0 M1, the second milestone is in good shape for testing. This is another Git-only release but with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 in early April will be the start of going back to offering tarball snapshots... As early in the 8.0 cycle with the active Windows churn, it makes more sense trailing Git but that is now settling down.

Other work in Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M2 include some result parser improvements, a fix for phoronix-test-suite run-random-tests, Phodevi improvements, and a new phoronix-test-suite openbenchmarking-uploads sub-command for finding test results you previously uploaded to OpenBenchmarking.org from your current IP address.

Fetch our open-source, cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking software from GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 30 Million Test / Suite Benchmark Downloads
The Open Benchmarks So Far Available For Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M1 Available With The Rewritten Windows Support
Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Officially Released For Open-Source, Cross-OS Benchmarking
OpenBenchmarking.org Serves Up Its 29 Millionth Test/Suite Benchmark Download
Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 3 Brings More Benchmarking Improvements
Popular News This Week
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
Linux 4.17 Spring Cleaning To Drop Some Old CPU Architectures
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting