The second development release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark is now available for your open-source benchmarking needs on Linux, macOS, BSD, Solaris, and Windows. As you've likely heard already, one of the big focuses this development cycle is on Windows support improvements with completely rewritten handling for that OS.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is being made production-ready for benchmarking on Windows and with 8.0 M2, the Windows support should largely be squared away. I am not aware of any major bugs outstanding currently for PTS 8.0 M2 on Windows 10 x64 or Windows Server 2016. There will though continue to be various pieces tidied up as well as continuing to make more test profiles compatible with Windows. The currently available PTS Windows test profiles was recently outlined here.
Just over two weeks after 8.0 M1, the second milestone is in good shape for testing. This is another Git-only release but with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 in early April will be the start of going back to offering tarball snapshots... As early in the 8.0 cycle with the active Windows churn, it makes more sense trailing Git but that is now settling down.
Other work in Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M2 include some result parser improvements, a fix for phoronix-test-suite run-random-tests, Phodevi improvements, and a new phoronix-test-suite openbenchmarking-uploads sub-command for finding test results you previously uploaded to OpenBenchmarking.org from your current IP address.
Fetch our open-source, cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking software from GitHub.
Add A Comment