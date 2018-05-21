With development on Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 wrapping up for release in the coming weeks, here is a recap of some of the prominent changes for this huge update to our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software.
The highlights for the inbound Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release include:
- Completely rewritten Windows support that is in much better shape than the previously very limited Windows capabilities that have been around for years. There are dozens of Windows-native test profiles available with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 and all around should be in great shape for Windows 10 x64 and Windows Server 2018. More Windows improvements will likely be coming in subsequent Phoronix Test Suite 8.x quarterly updates. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Git on Windows is already being used by major IHVs.
- More operating system improvements coming via enterprise users are better BSD support too particularly for FreeBSD/TrueOS but all BSDs should generally see various hardware/software detection improvements and test profile improvements.
- Initial RISC-V bits in Phodevi.
- Cavium ThunderX CPU detection helpers.
- The Phoromatic Server web interface now offers advanced search functionality via the results page to more precisely find tests of interest based upon the test profiles, hardware, software, and/or meta-data details.
- Creating new test profiles is much easier thanks to guided test profile creation utilities via the PTS command-line as well as the Phoromatic web interface.
- A variety of other cleanups, minor hardware/software detection enhancements, and other improvements.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 will be released by early June when on 5 June the Phoronix Test Suite will be celebrating 10 years since the debut of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 and it also marks the 14th birthday of Phoronix.com.
