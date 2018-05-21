The Prominent Changes Of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 21 May 2018 at 06:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
With development on Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 wrapping up for release in the coming weeks, here is a recap of some of the prominent changes for this huge update to our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software.

The highlights for the inbound Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release include:

- Completely rewritten Windows support that is in much better shape than the previously very limited Windows capabilities that have been around for years. There are dozens of Windows-native test profiles available with Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 and all around should be in great shape for Windows 10 x64 and Windows Server 2018. More Windows improvements will likely be coming in subsequent Phoronix Test Suite 8.x quarterly updates. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Git on Windows is already being used by major IHVs.

- More operating system improvements coming via enterprise users are better BSD support too particularly for FreeBSD/TrueOS but all BSDs should generally see various hardware/software detection improvements and test profile improvements.

- Initial RISC-V bits in Phodevi.

- Cavium ThunderX CPU detection helpers.

- The Phoromatic Server web interface now offers advanced search functionality via the results page to more precisely find tests of interest based upon the test profiles, hardware, software, and/or meta-data details.

- Creating new test profiles is much easier thanks to guided test profile creation utilities via the PTS command-line as well as the Phoromatic web interface.

- A variety of other cleanups, minor hardware/software detection enhancements, and other improvements.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 will be released by early June when on 5 June the Phoronix Test Suite will be celebrating 10 years since the debut of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 and it also marks the 14th birthday of Phoronix.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 Milestone 4 Released With RISC-V CPU Detection, Test Creator
Creating New Tests Will Be Even Easier With Phoronix Test Suite 8.0
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 31 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M3 Released With BSD Improvements, Test Inspector & More
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 M2 Released With Continued Windows Improvements
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 30 Million Test / Suite Benchmark Downloads
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Raptor Launching Talos II Lite POWER9 Computer System At A Lower Cost
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20
0 A.D. Alpha 23 Released As One Of The Leading Open-Source Games