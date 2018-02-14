Phoronix Test Suite 7.8.0-Folldal is now officially available as the first quarterly update to our open-source benchmarking software of 2018 and the last major release prior to the big Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 milestone slated for this summer.
Among the changes to find with this Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 release that is succeeding the Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 version from December includes:
- Phoromatic servers will now automatically serve local (non-OpenBenchmarking.org) test profiles that are on the Phoromatic Server and needed by connected Phoronix Test Suite clients. So for those running Phoromatic/PTS within an organization and having internal/proprietary tests that can't be made public, the Phoromatic Server should now automatically serve those "local/" test profiles to connected clients when needed. This assumes both the clients and servers are updated.
- Improved reporting to the user of test profiles marked as deprecated, experimental, or broken.
- A phoronix-test-suite search sub-command for searching tests/suites/results from the CLI without having to rely upon the web user interface of Phoromatic or OpenBenchmarking.org for handling basic queries.
- The Phoronix Device Interface (Phodevi) property handler was reworked to be more extensible. There is also improvements are motherboard BIOS version parsing as well as detection of Spectre/Meltdown mitigation handling on Linux-based systems, among other improvements to this software/hardware detection abstraction layer.
- There is now restored support for vertical bar graphs with pts_Graph.
- Various minor refinements to the CLI output and other formatting enhancements.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.8.0 is available for all supported platforms today from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub.
Add A Comment