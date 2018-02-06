Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 3 Brings More Benchmarking Improvements
The third development release of the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 7.8-Folldal release is now available for our cross-platform, open-source automated benchmarking software and framework.

In the few weeks since the big Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 2 update have been both user-facing and internal changes and improvements. Some of the highlights for Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 3 include:

- Spectre Variant One and Spectre Variant Two status reporting for Linux systems via the Phoronix Device Interface (Phodevi), complementing the Meltdown reporting added earlier this cycle.

- LXQt desktop detection for Phodevi.

- More informative reporting to the user when running a test profile that is marked deprecated/broken/experimental or when it carries a license of retail/restricted.

- A crash fix for phoronix-test-suite stress-run when PCNTL process control support is silently disabled by the OS/distribution.

- Various other minor fixes and improvements.

The Phoronix Test Suite 7.8.0 release should occur within the next two weeks pending some final work on this quarterly update.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 M3 is available for testing from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Contact us for your commercial support needs.
