Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 8 January 2018 at 05:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The first development milestone of the next quarterly release of the Phoronix Test Suite open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software is now available.

The Q1'2018 update to the Phoronix Test Suite is version 7.8 "Folldal". Among the changes to find already in 7.8 Milestone 1 are various external dependency updates, a few improvements when running the Phoronix Test Suite within Docker/containers, PhoroScript interpreter improvements on Windows, BIOS version reporting is now exposed through the Phodevi Phoronix Device Interface, some minor Phoromatic updates, and an assortment of smaller changes/updates.

On the Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 road-map includes some Phoromatic updates ahead of bigger changes planned for Phoronix Test Suite 8.0, continued support improvements for alternate operating systems, and other new end-user functionality. Phoronix Test Suite 7.8.0 is tentatively expected for release by the end of February.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 1 can be obtained via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Contact us for all your PTS commercial support needs.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 28,000,000 Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 Released
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M4 Available For Last Minute Testing
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M3 Is The Last Ahead Of The Stable "Alvdal"
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 27 Million Test/Suite Downloads
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M2 Released To Up BSD Benchmarking
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017