The first development milestone of the next quarterly release of the Phoronix Test Suite open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software is now available.
The Q1'2018 update to the Phoronix Test Suite is version 7.8 "Folldal". Among the changes to find already in 7.8 Milestone 1 are various external dependency updates, a few improvements when running the Phoronix Test Suite within Docker/containers, PhoroScript interpreter improvements on Windows, BIOS version reporting is now exposed through the Phodevi Phoronix Device Interface, some minor Phoromatic updates, and an assortment of smaller changes/updates.
On the Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 road-map includes some Phoromatic updates ahead of bigger changes planned for Phoronix Test Suite 8.0, continued support improvements for alternate operating systems, and other new end-user functionality. Phoronix Test Suite 7.8.0 is tentatively expected for release by the end of February.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 Milestone 1 can be obtained via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub. Contact us for all your PTS commercial support needs.
