Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M4 is the last step ahead of Phoronix Test Suite 7.6.0-Alvdal that will be released in the next few days.
Over the recent M3 release are just a few external dependency updates as well as introducing a new gpu.memory-usage sensor for Phodevi that currently works in conjunction with the NVIDIA Linux driver if wishing to plot in real-time the vRAM usage during benchmarking.
Other changes completed this cycle include various pts-core improvements, a number of Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements, some pts_Graph graphing enhancements, a number of BSD operating system improvements, and a variety of other routine enhancements.
Those wishing to try out the latest state of Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 can fetch it via GitHub until the official release in the days ahead.
