Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M3 Is The Last Ahead Of The Stable "Alvdal"
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 21 November 2017 at 04:13 PM EST.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 Milestone 3 is now available as the last planned development release ahead of the stable debut of 7.6.0-Alvdal.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M3 is now available for testing and continues building off the changes earlier this cycle.

New changes within this third milestone build include more portable script handling, minor styling updates to the CLI output, improvements to phoronix-test-suite debug-self-test, updated external dependencies, various graphing (pts_Graph) updates, and Phodevi updates.

Phodevi, the Phoronix Device Interface, remains never-ending in development with continuously being refined for improving software/hardware detection across all supported platforms. Phodevi in PTS 7.6 M3 has more reliable physical CPU core detection on macOS, NVIDIA GPU graphics card power consumption reporting via nvidia-smi and exposed via the existing gpu.power Phodevi sensor, NVMe drive temperature reporting on Linux, and improvements to memory model detection reporting on Linux.

Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 Milestone 3 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub while the official 7.6.0 release is expected to be made available within the next two weeks.
