Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 M2 Released To Up BSD Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 2 November 2017 at 10:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The second test release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.6-Alvdal is available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs. This time around the release bundles in a number of BSD support improvements.

Following the recent Linux mini PC benchmarking as part of our CompuLab IPC3 review, I decided to repurpose some of the spare Intel NUC systems to running different BSDs with daily benchmarking/validation for the Phoronix Test Suite and Phoromatic.

In the process of setting up those low-power, small form factor PCs with OpenBSD, FreeBSD / TrueOS, and DragonFlyBSD, I've been making a number of improvements to the Phoronix Test Suite's BSD support.

Among the improvements with this release is network MAC address detection on OpenBSD (important for WoL handling with Phoromatic), various motherboard detection improvements under the BSDs, improved physical core count detection on multiple BSDs, improved GPU detection on BSDs, improved chipset detection, and various other Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) software/hardware detection improvements around the big BSDs.

Thanks to an independent contributor, the Phoronix Test Suite also now has external dependency handling bundled in for the LEDE embedded Linux distribution.

There are also a few other minor improvements and clean-ups with this Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 Milestone 2 release. Phoronix Test Suite 7.6 will be released in late November or early December.

