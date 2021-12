Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 Released With Many Improvements For Open-Source Benchmarking

Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 is out as the latest quarterly feature update to our open-source, automated and cross-platform benchmarking software.Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 unifies its environment variable option handling to now easily expose all these options from within the Phoromatic Server web interface for more robust testing. Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 also improves its test installation and test run-time error detection, also for more robust reporting within Phoromatic. Plus there are numerous other fixes and improvements to the Phoromatic component for automated benchmark test orchestration within labs. Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 also has macOS 12 support improvements, PHP 8.1 fixes, detection for new/upcoming processors, and more.Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 is available for download from Phoronix Test Suite on GitHub . Below is the lengthier list of notable changes with Phoronix Test Suite 10.8.pts-core: Remaining PHP 8.1 warnings/fixes addressedpts-core: Various macOS 12 warning fixespts-core: Allow using OUTPUT_DIR / OUTPUT_FILE environment variables to control result-file-to* sub-commandspts-core: Improved JSON output generation, add option to the result viewerpts-core: Add result-file-to-html sub-command and simple inline HTML result output option from result viewerpts-core: Allow sorting results by test date/timepts-core: Add TEST_EXECUTION_SORT environment variable to allow sorting test run order in more wayspts-core: Consolidate/centralize handling of environment variable options to pts_envpts-core: Add remove-incomplete-results-from-result-file helper command to remove results with incomplete or missing datapts-core: Add REMOVE_TESTS_ON_COMPLETION environment variable as another way to have tests auto-uninstall/remove after runningpts-core: Improved test installation / test run-time error reporting and detectionpts-core: Allow recording/archiving install and runtime errors within installation metadatapts-core: Add list-failed-installs sub-command for showing tests that failed to installpts-core: Add list-test-errors sub-command for showing test run-time errorspts-core: Add variables sub-command for showing environment variable descriptions and what is setpts-core: Dynamic detection of Windows download folder locationpts-core: Improved Zip handling on Windowsphodevi: Add detection for Arm Cortex-A710 and Neoverse-N2 coresphodevi: Add detection for AMD Zen 4 coresphodevi: Add detection for Intel Raptor Lakephodevi: Allow better detecting model number on Windows/Linux for Dell and Apple laptopsphodevi: CPU temperature monitoring on Windowsphodevi: Show "energy_performance_preference" CPU frequency scaling value where relevantphodevi: Linux CPUFreq EPP reporting supportphodevi: Report Windows 10+ security featuresphodevi: Add PHODEVI_SANITIZE environment variable for those wanting to strip out certain hardware/software strings from system informationcleanup: Add module that can auto uninstall tests not run in a given amount of timephoromatic: Allow relevant PTS environment variables to be exposed for setting by Phoromatic Server for benchmarks/schedules as "advanced options" areaphoromatic: Use the unified result viewer code for presenting result graphs and other result page dataphoromatic: Make use of shared/common result viewer code to allow adding/editing annotations, editing result file title/description, and deleting individual results from within the result viewerphoromatic: Efficiency improvement for when viewing result with just one result filephoromatic: Allow Phoromatic client to connect to Phoromatic HTTPS serversphoromatic: Allow optionally uploading test install/run logs to the Phoromatic Serverphoromatic: Alow "Run A Benchmark" area to execute conventional PTS/system test suitesphoromatic: Allow test schedules page to add suites to a schedule rather than only adding just test profilesphoromatic: Add option to settings page to always un-install/remove tests after execution for all Phoromatic testingphoromatic: Allow environment variables to also be set on a global basis from the Phoromatic Server Settings pagephoromatic: Allow test installation metadata to be submitted to Phoromatic Server so from systems area can show currently installed tests and any errorsphoromatic: Opt-in (settings page) support for streaming in-progress benchmark results to the Phoromatic Server between test runs so results can be viewed from the server as they are completedphoromatic: Unifying more result viewer and Phoromatic common display code