Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 Released With Many Improvements For Open-Source Benchmarking

Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 is out as the latest quarterly feature update to our open-source, automated and cross-platform benchmarking software.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 unifies its environment variable option handling to now easily expose all these options from within the Phoromatic Server web interface for more robust testing. Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 also improves its test installation and test run-time error detection, also for more robust reporting within Phoromatic. Plus there are numerous other fixes and improvements to the Phoromatic component for automated benchmark test orchestration within labs. Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 also has macOS 12 support improvements, PHP 8.1 fixes, detection for new/upcoming processors, and more.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.8 is available for download from Phoronix Test Suite on GitHub. Below is the lengthier list of notable changes with Phoronix Test Suite 10.8.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.8.0
25 December 2021
pts-core: Remaining PHP 8.1 warnings/fixes addressed
pts-core: Various macOS 12 warning fixes
pts-core: Allow using OUTPUT_DIR / OUTPUT_FILE environment variables to control result-file-to* sub-commands
pts-core: Improved JSON output generation, add option to the result viewer
pts-core: Add result-file-to-html sub-command and simple inline HTML result output option from result viewer
pts-core: Allow sorting results by test date/time
pts-core: Add TEST_EXECUTION_SORT environment variable to allow sorting test run order in more ways
pts-core: Consolidate/centralize handling of environment variable options to pts_env
pts-core: Add remove-incomplete-results-from-result-file helper command to remove results with incomplete or missing data
pts-core: Add REMOVE_TESTS_ON_COMPLETION environment variable as another way to have tests auto-uninstall/remove after running
pts-core: Improved test installation / test run-time error reporting and detection
pts-core: Allow recording/archiving install and runtime errors within installation metadata
pts-core: Add list-failed-installs sub-command for showing tests that failed to install
pts-core: Add list-test-errors sub-command for showing test run-time errors
pts-core: Add variables sub-command for showing environment variable descriptions and what is set
pts-core: Dynamic detection of Windows download folder location
pts-core: Improved Zip handling on Windows
phodevi: Add detection for Arm Cortex-A710 and Neoverse-N2 cores
phodevi: Add detection for AMD Zen 4 cores
phodevi: Add detection for Intel Raptor Lake
phodevi: Allow better detecting model number on Windows/Linux for Dell and Apple laptops
phodevi: CPU temperature monitoring on Windows
phodevi: Show "energy_performance_preference" CPU frequency scaling value where relevant
phodevi: Linux CPUFreq EPP reporting support
phodevi: Report Windows 10+ security features
phodevi: Add PHODEVI_SANITIZE environment variable for those wanting to strip out certain hardware/software strings from system information
cleanup: Add module that can auto uninstall tests not run in a given amount of time
phoromatic: Allow relevant PTS environment variables to be exposed for setting by Phoromatic Server for benchmarks/schedules as "advanced options" area
phoromatic: Use the unified result viewer code for presenting result graphs and other result page data
phoromatic: Make use of shared/common result viewer code to allow adding/editing annotations, editing result file title/description, and deleting individual results from within the result viewer
phoromatic: Efficiency improvement for when viewing result with just one result file
phoromatic: Allow Phoromatic client to connect to Phoromatic HTTPS servers
phoromatic: Allow optionally uploading test install/run logs to the Phoromatic Server
phoromatic: Alow "Run A Benchmark" area to execute conventional PTS/system test suites
phoromatic: Allow test schedules page to add suites to a schedule rather than only adding just test profiles
phoromatic: Add option to settings page to always un-install/remove tests after execution for all Phoromatic testing
phoromatic: Allow environment variables to also be set on a global basis from the Phoromatic Server Settings page
phoromatic: Allow test installation metadata to be submitted to Phoromatic Server so from systems area can show currently installed tests and any errors
phoromatic: Opt-in (settings page) support for streaming in-progress benchmark results to the Phoromatic Server between test runs so results can be viewed from the server as they are completed
phoromatic: Unifying more result viewer and Phoromatic common display code
