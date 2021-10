Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 Released With Various Improvements For Linux Benchmarking

Phoronix Test Suite 10.6.1 was released today with various improvements for our cross-platform, open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software.Among the changes that built up for Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 include the following highlights:- Windows 11 support and various Windows improvement.- PHP 8.1 compatibility fixes.- Support for reporting errors through the result file XML specification for recording test install/run problems specifics that are they conveyed through the local result viewer or OpenBenchmarking.org result viewing.- A wide variety of Phoromatic fixes and improvements from cleaning-up/unifying the CSS to log improvements and making use of the new log viewer.- Improved detection for the Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ compiler.- Support for reporting the ACPI Platform Profile state on Linux with supported kernels/systems.- Support for reporting the NVIDIA BAR1 total memory / Radeon vRAM visible memory sizes for quickly seeing whether Resizable BAR (ReBAR) is enabled or not for a given graphics card in a test via this information on the system table footnotes.Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 can be downloaded from GitHub