Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 Released With Various Improvements For Linux Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 10 October 2021 at 07:19 PM EDT.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.6.1 was released today with various improvements for our cross-platform, open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software.

Among the changes that built up for Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 include the following highlights:

- Windows 11 support and various Windows improvement.

- PHP 8.1 compatibility fixes.

- Support for reporting errors through the result file XML specification for recording test install/run problems specifics that are they conveyed through the local result viewer or OpenBenchmarking.org result viewing.

- A wide variety of Phoromatic fixes and improvements from cleaning-up/unifying the CSS to log improvements and making use of the new log viewer.

- Improved detection for the Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ compiler.

- Support for reporting the ACPI Platform Profile state on Linux with supported kernels/systems.

- Support for reporting the NVIDIA BAR1 total memory / Radeon vRAM visible memory sizes for quickly seeing whether Resizable BAR (ReBAR) is enabled or not for a given graphics card in a test via this information on the system table footnotes.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 can be downloaded from GitHub.
