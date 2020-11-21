Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 M1 Brings Improvements For Apple Silicon M1, Altra + More
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 21 November 2020 at 05:33 PM EST. 4 Comments
PHORONIX TEST SUITE
Out this weekend is Phoronix Test Suite 10.2-Harstad Milestone 1 as the first development snapshot of this next quarterly feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.

Over this quarter's Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release there is a lot of work on the Phoronix Device Interface "Phodevi" as the software/hardware abstraction layer, various system logging improvements, improved user experience on the OpenBenchmarking.org auto comparison functionality, and other low-level changes.

On the Phodevi side there is better detection and support around the Apple M1 "Apple Silicon" support with more enhancements on the way for helping more tests to run natively on Apple's ARM Hardware. The Phodevi updates allow for better hardware/software detection and reporting in the Apple Silicon world. Also the Phodevi sensors framework now supports automatically polling the SoC package power via the powermetrics utility. Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 already has the macOS 11.0 Big Sur support in good standing for x86 (64-bit). Expect more Apple Silicon benchmarking improvements to come with time.

Also notable on the ARM front are some Ampere Altra reporting improvements with now having a Mount Jade system locally for benchmarking and testing ARM improvements. There is various information reporting improvements now for Altra platforms as well as CPU/SoC package power reporting on Ampere systems and other additions.

The Phodevi changes for Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 1 are rounded out by various Google Compute Engine handling improvements and other storage logging additions.

Those wanting to try out the Phoronix Test Suite for your open-source benchmarking needs across Linux / macOS / BSD / Solaris / Windows platforms can grab the latest development and stable releases from GitHub. The stable Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 release is expected in January. Also be sure to stop by OpenBenchmarking.org to see the 600+ benchmarks (test profiles) that can be run via the Phoronix Test Suite as well as a lot of community sample/reference benchmarks.
