21 October 2020
Following last week's big Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 and the new OpenBenchmarking.org, a small update is out this week to address some initial hiccups.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0.1 fixes support if using the stock PHP package of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (RHEL 7 / CentOS 7) and other distributions relying on dated versions of PHP that there could be an error on installation of tests.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0.1 also has improved detection in its Phoronix Device Interface (Phodevi) library for upcoming CPUs, better NVMe drive string handling in some cases, and other routine Phodevi tweaks for dealing with the quirks of new hardware model strings. For systems relying on Intel's Thermald for CPU thermal control, when that is active and being used the Thermald version is now also reported to the system information table on results.

Those are the few changes for Phoronix Test Suite 10.0.1. Over on the OpenBenchmarking.org side there are some recent test additions for Phoronix Test Suite users including waifu2x-ncnn, Kvazaar, and the other usual flow of test profile updates.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0.1 is available for your open-source, cross-platform benchmarking needs from GitHub.
