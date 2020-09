The second development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for testing.Following last month's debut of Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 M1 and the alpha of the new OpenBenchmarking.org , the second development release is now available ahead of the planned Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release in October.Among the changes to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 2 are:- Honoring of the NO_COLOR environment variable for those wanting no color support in their CLI experience.- A new systemd service if just wanting to run the result viewer always rather than on-demand or short of running the entire Phoromatic systemd server.- Tweaks to the Phoronix Test Suite result viewer.- Other minor updates and new capabilities along with the ongoing work to the new OpenBenchmarking.org Download links and more via Phoronix-Test-Suite on GitHub . Aside from the core benchmarking framework, there has also been new and updated tests flowing in