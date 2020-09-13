Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 2 Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 13 September 2020 at 01:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
The second development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for testing.

Following last month's debut of Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 M1 and the alpha of the new OpenBenchmarking.org, the second development release is now available ahead of the planned Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release in October.

Among the changes to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 2 are:

- Honoring of the NO_COLOR environment variable for those wanting no color support in their CLI experience.

- A new systemd service if just wanting to run the result viewer always rather than on-demand or short of running the entire Phoromatic systemd server.

- Tweaks to the Phoronix Test Suite result viewer.

- Other minor updates and new capabilities along with the ongoing work to the new OpenBenchmarking.org.

Download links and more via Phoronix-Test-Suite on GitHub. Aside from the core benchmarking framework, there has also been new and updated tests flowing in.
