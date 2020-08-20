Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 1 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking
The first development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for evaluation for this open-source, cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking software framework.

As mentioned in other articles, Phoronix Test Suite is going along with a major overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org. The alpha version of the new OpenBenchmarking.org is public as of yesterday, see the aforelinked article for more details. More changes to OpenBenchmarking.org will be made live over the coming weeks but already it's a big update as the official 10th birthday of OpenBenchmarking.org approaches in a few months.

Aside from code changes adapted to support the new OpenBenchmarking.org infrastructure, some of the other work included with Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 1 consists of:

- A new phoronix-test-suite keep-results-in-result-file sub-command to basically offer an inverse of the functionality provided by the existing phoronix-test-suite remove-results-from-result-file.

- Various result viewer improvements.

- Improved hardware detection on macOS for offering more detailed CPU information reporting as well as preparations for macOS 11.0 "Big Sur".

- Proper detection for the Ampere Altra Arm server platform.

- A number of other hardware/software detection improvements with the Phoronix Device Interface (Phodevi) library.

More details on Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 M1 via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub ahead of the official release in Q3.

Commercial services are available and also recently established is a Phoronix Test Suite Discord channel.
