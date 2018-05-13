Yes, We Like Bitcoin & Other Crypto Currencies
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 13 May 2018 at 09:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
In recent days there have been a number of inquiries about paying for Phoronix Premium or providing tips using Bitcoin or other crypto-currencies. Yes, we happily accept it to help support our continued Linux hardware benchmarking, driver analysis, news coverage, and benchmark development.

It's not well-advertised since it seems to have waned a bit in popularity recently, or at least those coming out requesting support for such transactions. For those wishing to join premium or make tips using crypto-currencies, here are the details:

Bitcoin: 3B4vZxJHbmu4QRS2FnjmxpewcAcEtzQaoz

BCH - Bitcoin Cash: qrwkjsn4yns0t4smc86378y53x7lwt5uhyat0gle46

ETH: 0xD1A272b60BdF8B466C4bEDA5E52DE3A3B96B3bDA

LTC: MTyo7FmB74pH1wWo6R56BAydE85tF43scS

If you are doing it for premium access, after sending the payment (the equivalent of $35 USD at the time in the respect currency for one year, or $150 USD for a full life-time subscription), you can then email me at Michael at phoronix.com about the transaction and your Phoronix Forums username so I can manually activate your account.

To learn more about Phoronix Premium see this page about our ad-free, multi-page-on-a-single-article program, among other benefits. It's only through Phoronix Premium and pay-per-impression advertisements that this site can continue now, which will be marking its 14th birthday on 5 June. Unfortunately, ad rates/revenues have been on a decline recently with ad-blockers ever hurting our operations. Thanks for any support you are able to provide or at the very least to not be using any ad-blockers when viewing this site.
